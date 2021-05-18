Caitlin Jenner provokes outrage with post mocking appearance of Biden’s trans health secretary

Caitlyn Jenner was widely criticised for sharing a transphobic and distasteful meme that Donald Trump Jr had initially posted on his Instagram.

Mr Trump Jr, the son of former president Donald Trump, on Monday posted a meme comparing the looks of Ms Jenner and assistant health secretary, Rachel Levine, who is also a trans individual. The meme called Ms Levine a “liberal girl” and Ms Jenner a “conservative girl.”

In the caption, Mr Trump Jr wrote: “It seems to hold true no matter what!!!! Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason.” He embellished his post with laughter emojis.

Ms Jenner shared this meme on her own Instagram story.

She had earlier announced that she is running for governor of California.

Soon after she shared the meme, Ms Jenner faced severe backlash. One social media user, Lucy, whose bio read “Trans (She/Her), Queer, Disabled, Autistic,” tweeted: “Bullying and making fun of your Trans Sisters will not bring you peace or help you gain acceptance with Cis people. They are using you, not lifting you up.” She added: “I hope you can have empathy and see the damage you are causing your own Trans community. Please stop.”

Another said: “Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman.”

There was an outpouring of anger and disgust against Ms Jenner. One social media user wrote: “Dr Rachel Levine is a million times more intelligent and a trillion times more beautiful of a person than you are.”

Meanwhile, actress Alexandra Billings, 59 — who is also a trans individual — responded passionately to Ms Jenner on Instagram and said that sharing the meme “says volumes about both your self-hatred and your blatant transphobia.”

In a long caption on her post, Ms Billings said: “You’re in a spiral of spiritual chaos and your search for admiration and public approval is just as transparent as your egocentric, pseudo-Republican, rich, white, privileged lifestyle you flaunt, pretending to be some sort of everyday citizen caring about everyday events.”

She added: “With your private airplane hanger full of lies and your million dollar shoes, you have as much in common with us, as we do with you. It isn’t your Transness people are bothered by, it’s your behaviour as a human, Caitlyn. Your profound need to be liked is sadly backfiring.”

Ms Billings, in her appeal to Ms Jenner, said: “If there’s a small piece of you that remembers what human frailty feels like, I appeal to that. Think of others. Think of the Trans youth who believe you to be some sort of super human (sic). Your example is warped.”