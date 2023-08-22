NFL cornerback Caleb Farley’s father killed in massive home explosion

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NFL player Caleb Farley’s father was killed and another person was injured in a massive explosion at a multi-million dollar home in North Carolina.

Authorities say that the person killed in the explosion at the property in Mooresville was 61-year-old Robert Farley, reported Queen City News.

The injured person, who is an unidentified male, was transported to Atrium Health CMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of Farley, who was staying at the home at the time of the incident, was recovered from the debris by first responders.

Caleb Farley, a defensive back for the Tennessee Titans, was seen at the 6,300sq-ft property talking to police following the explosion on Tuesday morning.

Aerial video of the scene showed that the home, which is near Lake Norman, had been reduced to rubble.

Caleb Farley, 24, played college footbal at Virginia Tech and was a first-round pick of the Titans in 2021.