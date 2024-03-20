Father of missing Texas college student makes fresh appeal for information

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A concerned father is pleading for help from the public in the ongoing search for his son, a Texas A&M University student who vanished more than two weeks ago.

Caleb Harris, 21, was last seen in the early hours of 4 March at his apartment complex near Texas A&M’s Corpus Christi campus.

His father Randy Harris told KRIS-TV that he spoke to Caleb the night he went missing and at the time, everything seemed fine. He later learned through his wife that Caleb had vanished.

Mr Harris says the ordeal has been a “parent’s worst nightmare” and added that his son’s disappearance does not make sense to him.

“There’s just nothing there that would cause us to believe he was in any danger or leaving,” he said. “He had actually ordered in his food for the next day for school.”

Caleb Harris has been missing since 4 March (Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers)

His family told Fox News that Caleb went to walk a dog he shared with his roommate and after he brought the dog back inside, he went back out to pick up an Uber Eats order just before 3am and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to a statement from Uber to PEOPLE, Caleb’s order was completed without any reported incident. The company has reached out to the police to offer assistance.

“We just pray for patience and for the stamina to continue just anything and everything we can," Mr Harris said.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $57,500 has been raised through a GoFundMe set up to help Caleb’s family with expenses as the search continues.

“Currently, there are no new updates on the search,” police told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “This remains an active and open investigation and we are working with multiple entities to continue the search for Caleb Harris.”

If you have any information on Caleb’s whereabouts, call the Corpus Christi Police Department or (361) 886-2840.