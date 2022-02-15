A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman.

According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20.

According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family.

The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a secluded part of the Sunrise Recreation Area near the American River. Mr Roark's remains were reportedly found under a tarp, bound in rope, and naked from the waist down.

Police determined at the time that Ms Roark death was a homicide, but details about the nature of her death have not been revealed publicly. Law enforcement did say that the crime was "very gruesome”.

Emma Roark, 20, was found dead near the American River outside Sacramento, California. Police ruled her death a homicide (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

“This type of violent crime tears at the fabric of community safety,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Barnes said in the press release. “I am proud of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, which includes the Rancho Cordova Police Department, who stood tall to protect our community and brought resolution to this brutal crime. I also want to thank the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab for their collaboration.”

Ms Roark's family reportedly told deputies that she visited the river three times a week but was not good at picking up social cues. Her family also claimed she was autistic and "high functioning," with the mental capacity of a 16-year-old.

According to law enforcement, forensic evidence found at the crime scene allowed them to find a match in their databases connected to Mr Rawls.

“I am confident based off the technology and everything we have at the crime lab and the DA’s office, we know Mr Rawls is responsible for this brutal crime,” Rancho Cordova Police Chief Brandon Luke told NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento.

The department noted that Mr Rawls is transient, and that a large population of individuals who are transient live along the American River's El Manto Access, which is near where Ms Roark's body was found.

The sheriff's office said it was "sympathetic" to the transient population, but condemned Mr Rawls for his alleged acts.

“We understand that people are experiencing hard times, but there is evil amongst them. And that’s what Mr. Rawls was. You can’t unsee this, this is as bad as it gets. Now imagine the family has to deal with this,” the office said.

Mr Rawls is scheduled to appear in court on 15 February, 2022. It is unknown if he has a lawyer or has yet entered a plea.