Small plane crashes onto California freeway and bursts into flames
Emergency landing of single-engine Cessna took place on 91 Freeway in Corona
A small plane crashed onto a California freeway and burst into flames causing major traffic issues, according to officials.
The single-engine Cessna aircraft made its emergency landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona, California, on Tuesday afternoon.
Both the pilot and a passenger onboard the plane managed to escape unhurt, according to the Corona Fire Department.
Following the landing, the plane burst into flames, which were put out by firefighters.
Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows black smoke billowing from the crash site after the plane came down, with other motorists being forced to slow down and pull over to get out of the way.
A witness told the news organisation that the plane appeared to “blow up” on impact, and the video shows two people running from the blaze.
It is unclear if the plane struck any vehicles as it landed on the busy freeway in Riverside County, where traffic backed up for miles.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
At least two of the right lanes of the freeway were shut down, and the Lincoln Avenue onramp to the eastbound freeway was closed by Corona police.
