Wildfire near Highway 1 in Big Sur forces evacuations around iconic area

A wildfire is burning along California’s iconic Big Sur coastline, causing local officials to issue evacuation orders.
The state’s wildfire management agency Cal Fire said on Saturday that the Colorado Fire had burned about 1,500 acres since its beginning in the Palo Colorado Canyon near Monterey on Friday, according to the Washington Post.
As of Saturday morning the fire was only 5 per cent contained and had led to the partial closure of the coastline’s famous Highway 1.
This story is developing and will be updated.
