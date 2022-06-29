LA County returns land worth $20m to Black family after nearly 100 years
Family built the first resort for the community on the land when beaches were segregated
A Los Angeles County commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to return a piece of oceanfront land to the Black family who owned a resort for the African American community until it was seized by California officials in the 1920s.
The board of supervisors voted 5-0 on a motion to complete the transfer of the area once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach, which was later converted into the county’s lifeguard training headquarters and parking lot.
The heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce, who reportedly bought the land for $1,225 in 1912 and built the first West Coast resort for Black people when several beaches were segregated, will be handed over the ownership to the prime beachside property.
The family suffered racist harassment from their white neighbours and the land was taken from them in 1924 under the guise of eminent domain. The property was then transferred to the state of California in 1948.
Later in 1995, the state transferred it to the county and prohibited further transfers.
