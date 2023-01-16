Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A motorist had to be rescued after his car went off the road and dangled perilously over a California cliff during a winter storm.

Firefighters were called out to the incident in La Jolla, near San Diego, amid reports that a car had gone over and into the ocean during torrential rain.

When first responders arrived on the scene on Saturday afternoon they found a white Cadillac Escalade partially hanging over the Pacific on rocks below the road.

Due to a cliff rescue after a vehicle collision, Coast Blvd between Prospect Place and Prospect St will be closed for the next two hours.



The driver only had minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Amazing work by @SDFD on this very dangerous call! pic.twitter.com/eg9awhLA6z — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 15, 2023

Rescuers attached ropes to the back of the heavy SUV to stabilise it before pulling the motorist from the passenger side of the vehicle.

“Sheer luck the car landed where it was,” said Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne.

Lifeguards were also on hand to help in the rescue, which took more than an hour.

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.

Happening now - vehicle off the road onto rocks on the beach at 1200 Coast Blv. Driver trapped. Solo occupant. Firefighters & lifeguards working to rescue the victim. #coastcrash pic.twitter.com/rV6a6fGS40 — SDFD (@SDFD) January 15, 2023

“The driver only had minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Amazing work by SDFD on this very dangerous call!” tweeted the city’s police department.