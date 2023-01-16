Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Terrifying video shows SUV dangling off California cliff after driving off road in torrential downpour

Incident involving Cadillac Escalade happened during intense winter storm

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 16 January 2023 23:43
Comments
(SDFD)

A motorist had to be rescued after his car went off the road and dangled perilously over a California cliff during a winter storm.

Firefighters were called out to the incident in La Jolla, near San Diego, amid reports that a car had gone over and into the ocean during torrential rain.

When first responders arrived on the scene on Saturday afternoon they found a white Cadillac Escalade partially hanging over the Pacific on rocks below the road.

Rescuers attached ropes to the back of the heavy SUV to stabilise it before pulling the motorist from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Recommended

“Sheer luck the car landed where it was,” said Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne.

Lifeguards were also on hand to help in the rescue, which took more than an hour.

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.

“The driver only had minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Amazing work by SDFD on this very dangerous call!” tweeted the city’s police department.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in