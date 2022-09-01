Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

California celebrity whale named Fran dies after being struck by ship

The 49-foot humpback whale, named Fran by researchers, came to shore in Half Moon Bay

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 01 September 2022 20:18
Comments
(The Marine Mammal Center)

One of California’s best-known whales washed up on shore after being killed when it was struck by a ship, scientists say.

The 49-foot humpback whale, named Fran by researchers, came to shore in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco.

Marine biologists say that Fran was in good health and well-nourished, but that she had suffered a fatal skull injury, most likely caused by a ship strike.

Researchers say that she had her only child with her and it is not known if it survived or was also killed.

Humpback whales can live as long as 90 years, but Fran was just 17, according to scientists.

Recommended

One of California’s best-known whales washed up on shore after being killed when it was struck by a ship, scientists say.

(The Marine Mammal Center)

“I still feel nauseous,” Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a research associate at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, told SF Gate.

“This is somebody in the family. We know her. It’s somebody you spent time with.

“She has a quirky personality. She likes to come up to boats, but not necessarily mug them. She’s a great feeder, she has her friends and relatives who she hangs out with. She’s full of personality. I haven’t gotten used to saying ‘she was.”

Scientists say that there is a population of around 3,000 humpback whales that spend time in the waters off California during the summer before heading for Mexico during the winter.

The waters off the West Coast have busy shipping lanes, with migrating whales at the highest risk as they stop to feed, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

There have been 101 large whale vessel collisions since 2013, according to the NOAA’s West Coast Region, which includes California, Oregon and Washington.

Recommended

“In the database we built, we have 70,000 whales and I recognized her immediately,” Ted Cheeseman, who runs the Happywhale citizen science project, told the news outlet.

“Ship strikes are tragic. This is the most beautiful animal in the world, being killed literally as road kill. It’s such a waste. Quite honestly, I’m both sad and mad.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in