A California couple and their 3-year-old son have been found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico following an apparent gas leak.

Jose Nunez Jr along with his wife Maria and their son Jayden were in Mexico to visit relatives when they were all found dead in the same room after going to bed and not waking up.

The aunt of the father, Trini Jacobo, told KBAK that other relatives staying at the same property were not injured.

“They’re still in Mexico and they’re going to be performing an autopsy and definitely getting to the root of what caused their deaths. So we’re not sure about any specifics at this time,” she said.

“We’re not worried about anything else right now, we want our loved ones back in the states. We want to know what happened to them, of course, but … right now, we’re focused on getting Jose, Maria and Jayden home,” she added.

The couple is survived by three other children, KBAK reported.

“Just a really good family. Both of them are very family-oriented. Jose is probably –honestly, not just because he’s my nephew – but he’s one of the best dads I know,” Ms Jacobo said. “In love with his family. He’s always hugging them, always holding them.”

A GoFundMe set up to help with transportation and funeral costs had raised more than $22,400 as of midday on Tuesday.

Airbnb called the episode a “horrific tragedy”.

“The thoughts of our team are with the Nunez children and the entire extended family as they grieve the losses of Jose, Maria and Jayden. Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Airbnb, and we are conducting a comprehensive investigation into what happened,” the company said in a statement.

They added that the listing has been deactivated during the investigation.