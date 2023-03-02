Watch: FBI and police give update on Los Angeles armoured car robberies

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and law enforcement made an announcement related to a man wanted for alleged involvement in a series of armored car robberies on Thursday (2 March).

James Russell Davis, 34, is wanted in connection to robberies that occurred between February 2022 and February 2023 in south Los Angeles, Hawthorne, and Inglewood, California.

Investigators allege that Mr Davis and several other unknown suspects operate in the robberies by "overtaking the armored car drivers when they service drive-thru ATMs or exit businesses. They zip tie the driver while holding them at gunpoint, enter the armored vehicle and steal the money," according to the FBI.

Mr Davis should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the FBI said.

Law enforcement are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Mr Davis is described by the FBI as 5"11, weighing 250 to 300 pounds, and goes by aliases “Pudda”, “Budah”, and “Rozay”.

