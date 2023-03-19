Four killed in fiery wrong-way crash on California freeway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were killed in a fiery crash on a California freeway that police say was likely caused by a wrong-way driver.

The horrific incident took place at around 3am on Sunday on the southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills, according to officials.

When officers arrived at the incident they found at least one of the vehicles involved still engulfed in flames, reported NBC Los Angeles.

Four people died at the scene of the crash which involve at least four vehicles. Officials say that the victims, who have not yet been identified, were in two of the cars.

One other person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The southbound 71 Freeway remains closed until further notice.

California Highway Patrol has not determined why the driver was going the wrong way on the road in San Bernardino County, around 35 miles east of Los Angeles.