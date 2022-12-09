Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A girl’s unique wish has been granted by Los Angeles authorities after they issued her a first-of-its-kind license to keep a unicorn in her backyard — if and when she finds the mythical creature.

The girl named Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to request to keep a unicorn.

“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” Madeline wrote in her 14 November request to the county, which they shared on social media.

Two weeks later, the girl received a response from the department with pre-conditions of ample exposure to sunlight and moonbeams and a diet of watermelon.

The permit came with a stuffed unicorn to hold onto until she is able to find a unicorn and a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control said: “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

This image released by the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and posted via Instagram, shows an "unicorn license," after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard (AP)

“We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a preapproved unicorn license,” she added.

The conditions to house a mythical creature included that the unicorn must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

The heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it (AP)

It added the glitter used on the unicorn should be biodegradable and nontoxic and that it can be fed its favourite treat of watermelon at least once a week.

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.

