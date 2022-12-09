Jump to content

California girl gets first-ever license to own a unicorn – if she’s able to find one

Permit came with conditions of watermelon diet and ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows

Shweta Sharma
Friday 09 December 2022 09:53
Comments
California Unicorn License

California Unicorn License

(AP)

A girl’s unique wish has been granted by Los Angeles authorities after they issued her a first-of-its-kind license to keep a unicorn in her backyard — if and when she finds the mythical creature.

The girl named Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to request to keep a unicorn.

“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” Madeline wrote in her 14 November request to the county, which they shared on social media.

Two weeks later, the girl received a response from the department with pre-conditions of ample exposure to sunlight and moonbeams and a diet of watermelon.

The permit came with a stuffed unicorn to hold onto until she is able to find a unicorn and a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control said: “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

This image released by the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and posted via Instagram, shows an "unicorn license," after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard

(AP)

“We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a preapproved unicorn license,” she added.

The conditions to house a mythical creature included that the unicorn must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

The heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with "Permanent Unicorn License" emblazoned on it

(AP)

It added the glitter used on the unicorn should be biodegradable and nontoxic and that it can be fed its favourite treat of watermelon at least once a week.

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.

Additional reporting by agencies

