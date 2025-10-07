Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Search crews spent “countless hours” looking for a Bay Area woman who went missing nearly a week ago while hiking on the California coast – before suspending the efforts Monday night.

Sunshine Borjas, 47, was last seen leaving her home in Santa Rosa at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, before driving 30 miles west to Bodega Head to hike, the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said. She has not been seen since and the mystery of what happened to her has baffled rescuers.

Borjas was believed to be hiking alone at Bodega Head, a popular 2-mile loop along the Sonoma Coast that boasts a stunning view of the ocean and is a popular spot for whale watching.

Her family reported her missing around midnight Thursday, SFGate reported.

Borjas’s car was found in the Bodega Head parking lot Thursday morning, but she could not be located.

open image in gallery Sunshine Borjas left her Santa Rosa home Wednesday afternoon to go hiking alone at Bodega Head, about 30 miles away, but has not been seen since ( Santa Rosa Police Department )

Following an extensive search over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said Monday that it was suspending its efforts as it awaits new leads on where to continue looking.

The search team spent “countless hours” scouring the Bodega Head area, receiving help from the U.S. Coast Guard and Marine Unit boats, the sheriff’s office said. Drones, search and rescue canines and ground searchers were also utilized in the efforts, the department added.

Authorities described Borjas as being 47 years old, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall, and weighing about 155 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Borjas was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Borjas’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department. Police are also asking people who live in the Bodega Head area to check their security cameras for any sightings of Borjas.