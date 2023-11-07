Watch live as Ventura County Sheriff discusses death of pro-Israeli protester

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ventura County Sheriff, Jim Fryhoff, holds a news conference on the investigation into the recent death of a pro-Israeli protester.

A 69-year-old Jewish man died on Monday 6 November after suffering a head injury at a Thousand Oaks protest on the Israel-Hamas war.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy determined Paul Kessler died as a result of a blunt force head injury and called the manner of death a homicide, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was reported shortly after 3pm on Sunday, and happened at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

Kessler was transported to a local hospital, where he died on Monday.

No arrests had been made as of Monday night, and the investigation remains ongoing.