A California man is free after spending two days trapped 15 feet underground in a storm pipe about as wide as a pizza box.

According to CBS News, at least 50 firefighters, police officers, and other rescue workers coordinated on the San Francisco Bay Area extraction.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, entered the pipe intentionally, but found himself stuck after he reached a narrow portion of the drain. He was unable to proceed further in and was also unable to scramble backwards.

He was pulled out of the drain on Sunday around 9.30pm after an approximately three-and-a-half-hour operation. Officials said he was not injured but did show signs of dehydration. Once he was freed from the drain he was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson Steve Hill said the man was overjoyed following his rescue.

"When we finally got him out of the ground, he was beyond exuberant. He was beyond happy to be above ground," Mr Hill said.

The man told rescuers he had been trapped for two days before a passerby heard his screams. That individual called 911, which set off the rescue operation.

"Somehow people passing by on a walking path some distance away from the stormwater system managed to hear his cries for help. That's fairly miraculous because it was pretty windy out there," Mr Hill said.

The passerby told ABC7 that they "heard him screaming for help and he asked me to help him”.

Mr Hill said that any rescue operation that sends rescuers underground is risky, as it requires the use of oxygen and puts rescuers in a position where they could end up stuck themselves.

"Not only is the victim at risk when they're stuck down but any rescuers that you put underground are also at risk," he said.

Rescuers looking to enter the storm drain had to clear away debris like trash and tree branches to reach the man who was stuck in the hole.

The man was still conscious when he was discovered by rescuers. They said he communicated with him during the operation.