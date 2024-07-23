Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A California wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres was caused by illegal fireworks, officials have determined.

The Hawarden Fire, which was ignited on Sunday, has destroyed six homes, damaged seven and burned 527 acres. The numbers were accurate as of Monday morning, according to SFGate.

While giving a news conference on Monday, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said the fire has resulted in $10m in damages to homes and $1m in response costs.

“Let me make this clear: In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of over $11m,” Lock Dawson said. “And the losses are not just financial. Families have lost their homes. Cherished memories and personal belongings.

“The damage extends beyond property, impacting the emotional and mental well-being of the affected residents and the community at large.”

The Hawarden Fire, which was ignited on Sunday, has destroyed six homes, damaged seven and burned 527 acres ( © 2024, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG )

Lock Dawson used the news conference to emphasize why fireworks are prohibited in the area.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of why fireworks are illegal,” she said. “We live in an area with dry brush, varied terrain and high temperatures, making it ideal for such disasters. Fireworks are illegal because they pose a severe fire hazard, cause injuries and create unnecessary risks for our community and first responders.”

According to the outlet, the Riverside Fire Department was alerted of the blaze around 1pm on Sunday. Extreme heat and dry conditions caused it to spread. Temperatures in Riverside reached 100 degrees on Sunday.

The flames are contained in the Hawarden Hills area, about 55 miles from Los Angeles. The area is known to become extremely dry during summer months.

Officials said that evacuation orders have been lifted for more than 1,500 residents and the fire has been fully contained.

Police are searching for the individuals responsible for the blaze. Lock Dawson said authorities have obtained camera footage showing people leaving the area where and when the fire started.

“This kind of reckless behavior is unacceptable, and we’ll take every measure to prevent such incidents in the future,” the mayor said. “Our investigators will continue relentlessly until we are assured that the suspects have been caught — and let me be clear, we will ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”