Horror in California as masked men kill four in shooting at outdoor party

A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and injuring three others on Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting at around 6pm local time in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, including a woman who died after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles south of San Jose.

The three injured men were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, police said.

Several people were at the party outside a residence when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group.

The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.