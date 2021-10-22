Teacher placed on leave after video of her mocking Native Americans in math class

A California teacher has been placed on leave after being accused of ridiculing Native American culture by dancing around the room, making noises and wearing a mock feathered headdress.

Footage of the several minutes-long scene was captured by a Native American student at John W. North High School in Riverside, who felt “that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” The student shared the video so it could be posted on social media.

“Yesterday a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class!” wrote the caption on the video, shared by Akalei Brown of @corn_maiden_designs on Instagram, who described the unnamed teacher as “war hooping” and making “tomahawk chopping” sounds. The teacher is also seen chanting the trigonometry learning technique “SohCahToa”.

“I am sharing this video because these behaviours can no longer be swept under the rug! As adults, we must stand up for our youth! … We need to end abuse and discrimination against indigenous youth in schools! There is no excuse for this type of behaviour. We’re not in the 1960s anymore, she should know better.”

In another clip, the teacher pretends to be a “water goddess” and bursts with laughter and calls the notion “ridiculous”.

The Riverside Unified School District Administration later placed the teacher on paid leave. “A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. These behaviours are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices,” the administration said in a statement.

“[The teacher’s] actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation. The Riverside Unified School District values diversity, equity and inclusion, and does not condone behaviour against these values.”

Social media users are outraged by the teacher’s actions. “There’s better ways to learn the Pythagorean theorem than to ostracize a Native American student,” said one user. “Vacation is not a punishment,” said another post. “This is so sickening – it breaks my heart for the Native American students and all Native Americans to have to still endure this violence,” said another.

