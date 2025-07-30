12 California department of transport employees held rowdy retirement with stripper and booze during work hours, report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple members of the California Department of Transportation face the sack following a boozy retirement party that allegedly involved a hired stripper whom employees threw money at.

The party, first reported by KSBW, resulted in 10 Caltrans workers being served termination notices and another two being given suspension notices.

The alleged incident was held at the department’s Monterey facility and, according to an email sent to the station by an anonymous employee, “involved open consumption of alcohol, the presence of a hired stripper.”

The participating employees were “on the clock and being paid with taxpayer dollars,” the email added, per KSBW, adding: “The event was interrupted by another supervisor who arrived unexpectedly and witnessed the situation firsthand."

"Everyone returned to work as if nothing had happened."

open image in gallery Multiple members of Caltrans in Monterey, California, face the sack following a boozy retirement party that allegedly involved a hired stripper whom employees threw money at ( KSBW )

According to the source, the employees had been throwing money at the stripper.

The tip continued: “Some supervisors were seen consuming alcohol and then driving away from the yard in official state-issued Caltrans vehicles while under the influence... a blatant violation of Caltrans policy, but also a criminal offense and serious liability.”

The Independent has reached out to Caltrans for comment about the alleged incident and the employee’s claims.

In a statement to KSBW, a Caltrans spokesman confirmed that a party had taken place on July 10 and that the department was investigating the allegations.

"Caltrans takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness and is unwavering in holding those involved accountable,” the spokesperson said.

The Caltrans spokesman said 12 employees have been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of their cases.

"The behavior described has absolutely no place in our department and stands in direct opposition to our values and ethical standards. We quickly launched an investigation and have taken immediate disciplinary action,” Caltrans said in a statement, per KSWB.