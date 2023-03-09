California worker dies after four dogs mauled him

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man working in California was killed after a group of four dogs mauled him, according to Riverside County officials.

The man's identity has not been released. He was working at a home that had recently been converted into a business when the attack occurred, according to People.

The victim looked to be in his 30s, according to Riverside County Department of Animals Services John Welsh, who spoke with NBC Los Angeles.

Deputies were dispatched to the property around 7:30am on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from someone who heard screaming in the vicinity. The owner of the property was not at home at the time of the attack, according to the RCDAS.

The dogs involved in the attack include three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso. All of the dogs were surrendered to animal services for "humane euthanasia."

The worker had reportedly been at the property in the past without incident. The RCDAS Director Erin Gettis told NBC Los Angeles the mauling was a "horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs, and people safe."

She called the incident a "tragedy."

"Here's a guy just wanting to do some work, earn some money for his family and now he is deceased. This is a tragedy," John Welsh, a worker with the RCDAS, told ABC7.

The property was fenced in and had signs warning that the dogs were on the property, according to NBC Los Angeles.

However, a woman speaking with the outlet said the gates to the fence are often let open and claims they chased cars and individuals in the neighborhood.

"The dogs chase the cars, the high school students. They're dangerous, that's why I close my gate all the time – I have small children and that's why I close it," she said.

Police told the outlet that two other dogs had been found at the property that were not registered nor did they have a vaccination history. Officers are still determining if the owner of the dogs will face citation.