Camel kills two men at petting zoo in Tennessee
Animal was shot by officers when it attacked patrol car and charged deputies
Two men were killed in a camel attack at a petting zoo in Tennessee, officials say.
Law enforcement were called to Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee, after reports of a “loose” camel in the area.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene on Thursday afternoon they found “two unconscious victims on the ground.”
Both men died of their injuries at the scene, said authorities.
Officials say that while deputies tried to remove one of the victims for medical treatment, the animal attacked an Obion Sheriff’s Office patrol car and charged at the deputies.
“It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene,” the department said in a statement.
Authorities have identified the victims as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion.
It is unclear what kind of camel was involved in the incident, which took place around 100 miles north of Memphis.
There was no immediate information on how the camel got loose on the farm.
