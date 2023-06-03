Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Robbins, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has been missing since 24 May, when he fell overboard on a sunset cruise ship into waters near the Bahamas.

Mr Robbins was celebrating his graduation from the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by taking a trip to the Bahamas with other teenagers when the tragic incident occurred.

The group was aboard Blackbeard’s Revenge, a sunset cruise, on 24 May when Mr Robbins went overboard.

According to reports, Mr Robbins allegedly jumped off the boat on a dare. Video taken of the incident shows Mr Robbins swimming in the waters in almost complete darkness.

Afterwards, the 18-year-old disappeared.

The US Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defence Force spent several days searching for Mr Robbings before suspending their search efforts on Saturday, 27 May.

Here’s everything we know about Mr Robbins’ disappearance.

Who is Cameron Robbins?

Cameron Robbins is an 18-year-old boy who recently graduated from high school at University Laboratory School, which operates as part of Louisiana State University, in Baton Rouge.

Mr Robbins played baseball while attending the school, according to reports.

In celebration of graduation, Mr Robbins and other teenagers were on a trip to the Bahamas and staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau, Louisiana State University confirmed to NBC News.

The trip was not a school-sanctioned event.

Baton Rouge high school senior Cameron Robbins, 18, is missing after falling off a boat in the Bahamas (Robbins Family Handout/WBRZ)

According to a statement from University Lab School Director Kevin George, obtained by local news outlet WAFB, Mr Robbins attended the school for 13 years.

“The University Lab School Community is praying for the best possible outcome of this situation. I have been in touch with Cameron’s family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas. In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling. Extra counselors will be available on campus to speak with students and faculty who are struggling to process this news. Our thoughts are with the Robbins family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well,” Mr George wrote.

The Independent has reached out to University Laboratory School for comment.

What happened?

Mr Robbins and others on the trip were aboard a sunset cruise on a ship called Blackbeard’s Revenge on the evening on 24 May when Mr Robbins was allegedly dared to jump off the boat.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Jonathan Chia, a representative for Pirates’ Revenge Ltd, the parent company of Blackbeard’s Revenge, said Mr Robbins went overboard at approximately 9.40pm local time in Montagu Bay off Athol Island in the Bahamas.

Video captured in the moments after Mr Robbins jumped into the water showed the 18-year-old swimming around the vessel as passengers on the sunset cruise yelled at him.

In the video, individuals can be heard urging Mr Robbins to grab onto the buoy that they threw into the water for him.

Cameron Robbins fell from the Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise ship while on a high school graduation trip in the Bahamas (Blackbeard’s Revenge )

Mr Chia said: “The crew executed the ‘man overboard’ protocol in line with all approved safety procedures and company policies to ensure the best chance of retrieving an individual who has gone overboard.”

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said in a video posted to Facebook that the area where Mr Robbins allegedly jumped into, “is an area that is really shark-infested”.

Rumours of the waters being “shark-infested” have not been confirmed by the US Coast Guard.

The Independent has reached out to the US Coast Guard for comment.

What were the search efforts?

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force contacted the US Coast Guard, District Seven around 11.30pm local time to report Mr Robbins had fallen overboard, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

"US Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,” Lt Commander Mathew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas said in the statement.

Mr Chia said Pirates Revenge Ltd worked closely with Bahamian authorities and the Us Coast Guard during the incident and will continue to participate with authorities in the investigation.

For several days, the Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched the location and waters surrounding the location Mr Robbins had disappeared in using aircrews and search patterns.

After Coast Guard crews searched more than 325 square miles, they concluded their efforts with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on 27 May.

"We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family. We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends,” Mr Spado said in the statement.

What now?

A GoFundMe has been started to benefit Mr Robbins’ family as they deal with the aftermath of the difficult situation.

Although searches have ended, the US Coast Guard is asking anyone with new information to contact the District Seven watchstanders at 305.415.6800.

In a statement, Mr Chia said that Pirates’ Revenge Ltd: “Reviewed all safety measures and protocols and are confident that the company’s practices were and continue to be in line with the highest industry standards to keep its passengers safe. With approval from the Bahamian authorities, Pirates Revenge Ltd has resumed operations of its cruise vessel. We would like to thank the crew for their continued professionalism and for expertly performing their duties during the incident.”

“Our deepest condolences to the Robbins family as they go through this difficult time,” Mr Chia added.