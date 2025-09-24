Parents of children killed in Texas floods object to plans for Camp Mystic to reopen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents of children killed at Camp Mystic during the historic floods in Texas have slammed the summer camp’s plans to reopen.

A total of 27 children and counselors were killed on July 4, with one child still being reported as missing.

As Camp Mystic prepares to open its doors once again, workers are planning to build a “memorial” dedicated to the campers killed at Guadalupe River in Kerr County, 90 miles northeast of San Antonio.

“We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls,” a letter sent to parents read.

Representatives for Camp Mystic stated that they will implement new safety measures in compliance with the Heaven 27 Safety Act. Named in honor of the 27 people who died at the camp, the act was signed into effect on September 5.

open image in gallery A total of 27 children and counselors were killed on July 4, with one child still being reported as missing ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Now, camps will need to have safety measures in place, which include emergency warning systems, mandatory evacuation routes, and prohibiting cabins from being built within the floodplain. Additionally, summer camps will need to be regularly inspected and have a minimum counselor-to-camper ratio.

However, parents of the girls who died at the camp say that they have not been “consulted” about the proposed memorial to their children.

“The families of deceased Camp Mystic campers and counselors were not consulted about and did not approve this memorial,” Blake Bonner told The New York Times.

Bonner’s daughter, Lila, was killed in the floods at the age of nine.

Matthew Childress, the father of a camp counselor named Chloe who died in July, told The Texas Tribune that he also did not “approve” the plans.

He says that efforts should instead be focused on finding Cile Steward, who disappeared during the flood.

Cile’s mother, Cici, said the camp “failed” her daughter.

“For my family, these months have felt like an eternity.

“For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual.

“Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter’s body,” she said.

open image in gallery One parent says that reopening the park will mean that new campers will ‘swim in the same river’ that holds her ‘daughter’s body’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The letter sent to parents said that cabins damaged by floodwater will “never” be used again when the Guadalupe River site reopens.

Only the Cypress Lake campsite will be reopening.

According to the letter, plans are being finalized to allow people who live near the Guadalupe River site to stay at Cyprus Lake.

Camp Mystic first opened its doors in 1926.

open image in gallery The camp’s director was also killed in the floods as he desperately tried to save campers ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Richard “Dick” Eastland, the camp’s director since the 1980s, was killed in the 2025 floods.

The late camp director reportedly waited over an hour after receiving a warning of “life-threatening flash flooding” before issuing an evacuation order.

Eastland later died after trying to rescue campers from the floodwaters.

The Independent has approached Camp Mystic for further comment.