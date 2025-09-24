Parents of children killed in Texas floods object to plans for Camp Mystic to reopen
One parent said that the money being used to build a memorial should be used to find a child who vanished in the floods
Parents of children killed at Camp Mystic during the historic floods in Texas have slammed the summer camp’s plans to reopen.
A total of 27 children and counselors were killed on July 4, with one child still being reported as missing.
As Camp Mystic prepares to open its doors once again, workers are planning to build a “memorial” dedicated to the campers killed at Guadalupe River in Kerr County, 90 miles northeast of San Antonio.
“We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls,” a letter sent to parents read.
Representatives for Camp Mystic stated that they will implement new safety measures in compliance with the Heaven 27 Safety Act. Named in honor of the 27 people who died at the camp, the act was signed into effect on September 5.
Now, camps will need to have safety measures in place, which include emergency warning systems, mandatory evacuation routes, and prohibiting cabins from being built within the floodplain. Additionally, summer camps will need to be regularly inspected and have a minimum counselor-to-camper ratio.
However, parents of the girls who died at the camp say that they have not been “consulted” about the proposed memorial to their children.
“The families of deceased Camp Mystic campers and counselors were not consulted about and did not approve this memorial,” Blake Bonner told The New York Times.
Bonner’s daughter, Lila, was killed in the floods at the age of nine.
Matthew Childress, the father of a camp counselor named Chloe who died in July, told The Texas Tribune that he also did not “approve” the plans.
He says that efforts should instead be focused on finding Cile Steward, who disappeared during the flood.
Cile’s mother, Cici, said the camp “failed” her daughter.
“For my family, these months have felt like an eternity.
“For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual.
“Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter’s body,” she said.
The letter sent to parents said that cabins damaged by floodwater will “never” be used again when the Guadalupe River site reopens.
Only the Cypress Lake campsite will be reopening.
According to the letter, plans are being finalized to allow people who live near the Guadalupe River site to stay at Cyprus Lake.
Camp Mystic first opened its doors in 1926.
Richard “Dick” Eastland, the camp’s director since the 1980s, was killed in the 2025 floods.
The late camp director reportedly waited over an hour after receiving a warning of “life-threatening flash flooding” before issuing an evacuation order.
Eastland later died after trying to rescue campers from the floodwaters.
The Independent has approached Camp Mystic for further comment.
