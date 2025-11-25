Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An executive at The Campbell's Company allegedly went on a furious rant for one hour and fifteen minutes, in which he claimed that his own product was “s*** for f***ing poor people.”

Martin Bally, one of the brand’s vice presidents, was recorded by a former Campbell employee, Robert Garza, who alleges he has an audio clip of the executive telling him that the company’s meat “came from a 3-D printer.”

Garza told Click On Detroit that he recorded his former boss’s enraged rant after having an “instinct that something wasn’t right with Martin,” when he went to a restaurant with Bally to discuss his salary.

“We have s**t for f***ing poor people. Who buys our s--t?” Bally allegedly shouts in the recording, according to Click on Detroit. “I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f---‘s in it.

“Bioengineered meat -- I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.”

open image in gallery A former employer of the Campbell’s Soup Company has claimed that the brand’s vice president said the product was ‘s**t for f***ing poor people’ ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to Garza, the alleged tirade eventually descended into a racist rant about Indian people.

“F---ing Indians don’t know a f---ing thing,” the recording said. “Like they couldn’t think for their f---ing selves.”

Garza told Click On Detroit that he began working as a security analyst for Campbell in 2024 at the brand’s headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

He has now filed a lawsuit naming Bally, supervisor J.D. Aupperle, and The Campbell's Company. Garza’s court filing accuses the brand of racist remarks, admissions of drug use at work, and retaliation after he tried to report it.

Zachary Runyan, Garza’s attorney, says his client was fired after taking the recordings to Aupperle.

“He reached out to his supervisor and told the supervisor what Martin was saying, and then out of nowhere, my client was fired,” Runyan told Click On Detroit. “He was really sticking up for other people.

“He went to his boss and said, ‘Martin is saying this about Indian coworkers we have, he’s saying this about people who buy our food -- who keep our company open, and I don’t think that should be allowed.’

“And the response to Robert sticking up for other people is he gets fired, which is ridiculous.”

open image in gallery A spokesperson for Campbell shot down the claims in a statement given to the Daily Mail ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He added that his client had never had “disciplinary action” taken against him and that the company had “never written him up for work performance.”

Garza has slammed Bally as having “no filter” and claimed that the exec “thinks he’s a C-level executive at a Fortune 500 company, and he can do whatever he wants because he’s an executive.”

He also alleged that Bally often came to work high from cannabis edibles.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, Campbell’s defended its products and claimed that Bally is “temporarily on leave.”

“We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use,” the statement read. “The comments on the recording are not only inaccurate - they are patently absurd.

“Keep in mind, the alleged comments are made by an IT person, who has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the statement continued. “If the recording is legitimate, the comments are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company.

“Mr Bally is temporarily on leave while we conduct an investigation.”

According to the Daily Mail, the brand also rejected claims that it uses bioengineered meat and claimed that it only uses “long-trusted, USDA-approved US suppliers” for its chicken.

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier has weighed in on the incident and confirmed that the state’s “Consumer Protection division is launching an investigation and will demand answers from Campbell's.”

The Independent has contacted Attorney General Uthmeier and The Campbell's Company for comment.