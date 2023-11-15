Can Biden and Xi get the US-China relationship back on track?

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping certainly have plenty to talk about – and in San Francisco they have have at least a few hours to do so.

The meeting between the two – during a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum – is the first in a year, and Xi's first trip to the US since former president Donald Trump said they spoke over the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen” at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in 2017.

Relations between the two superpowers have dropped since then, and Trump wasn't exactly known for being quiet when it came to the issue of China, and so this discussion will be more about breathing life into lines of communication that have grown fallow. Ties plunged plunged to a new low last August, when Beijing cut off major communication channels with Washington in retaliation for a high-level US visit to Taiwan by then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi. That was exasperated by a controversy in February over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that made its way across the continental US. And Biden ordered shot down.