The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to sweep the continent.

The CDC raised its warning level to Four – the highest it has – regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.

“If you must travel to Canda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned, continuing: “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”

This month, Canada broke its one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Last Friday officials said new daily cases had soared by 65% in the previous week, threatening healthcare systems.

The CDC on Monday also lowered travel recommendations from Level Four to “Level 3: High” to Armenia, Belarus, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. It also rate Singapore as “Level 3,” after it previously was listed as unknown.

The CDC says Americans should be fully vaccinated before traveling to Level 3 destinations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant pushed cases past the record 132,051 set in January last year.

Reuters contributed reporting