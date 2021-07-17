Canada passes US in percentage of people fully vaccinated

The percentage of people in Canada that have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed that of the US according to the latest figures from the Canadian government.

According to the Public Health Agency Agency of Canada, 50.04 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

The corresponding figure in the US as published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 48.4 per cent of Americans aged over 12 have been fully vaccinated.

Based on these percentages, 16,612,850 Canadians and 160,686,378 Americans are now fully vaccinated.

This week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents may be allowed to visit the country for non-essential purposes from mid-August.

A wider opening up of Canada to fully vaccinated people from all countries is possible by early September.

The border between the US and Canada has been closed since March 2020 by mutual agreement.

