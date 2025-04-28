Canada election live: Carney’s lead over Poilievre narrows as voters head to the polls
The election has been dominated by Donald Trump’s trade war as the Conservatives look to end the Liberals decade in power
Canada is heading to the polls in a crucial election dominated by Donald Trump’s trade war and in the aftermath of a deadly car-ramming attack in Vancouver.
Voters will either pick either Prime Minister Mark Carney, head of a Liberal party that has had a decade in power, or leader of the opposition Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre.
A poll by Abacus Data published on Sunday, found that the Liberals were on 41 per cent of the vote compared with 39 per cent for Conservatives.
Mr Poilievre, a populist firebrand who campaigned with Trump-like bravado, had hoped to make the election a referendum on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined before his resignation earlier this year as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged. But then Mr Trump became the dominant issue, and Mr Poilievre’s similarities to the bombastic president could cost him.
Last year, the Conservatives held a 20-point lead in national polls over the governing Liberals for months, but when the election was called the Liberals were level in the polls as Mr Carney hit out at Mr Trump. They edged ahead in April.
Election overshadowed by Trump’s tariff and annexation threats
Canadians will today decide whether they want to extend the Liberal Party's decade in power or hand over control to the Conservatives.
The election is also a referendum of sorts on someone who isn't even Canadian: Donald Trump.
Until the American president won a second term and began threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty, even suggesting the country should become the 51st state of the US, the Liberals looked headed for defeat.
“The Americans want to break us so they can own us,” Mr Carney said recently, laying out what he saw as the stakes for the election. "Those aren't just words. That's what's at risk."
Canada set to vote in election overshadowed by Trump’s tariff and annexation threats
First polls open
The first polls are now open, in Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.
There are seven ridings in the country's most eastern province, each corresponding to a seat in the House of Commons.
Trump looms over election
Since returning to office in January, Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Canada's economy and sovereignty, even suggesting the country should become the 51st state.
Mr Trump had dialled down his talk of Canada becoming the 51st state during the actual month-long election campaign – until last week. He said Canada "would cease to exist as a country" if the US stopped buying its goods. He also said he is not just trolling Canada when he says it should become a state.
Mr Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on, alongside the threats, has fanned deep anger across Canada and has proved a boon to Mr Carney’s election prospects.
"President Trump has some obsessive ideas, and that is one," Mr Carney said of his annexation threat. "It's not a joke. It's his very strong desire to make this happen. It's one of the reasons why this crisis is so serious."
Carney attends Vancouver vigil
Mark Carney was among those attending vigils for the victims of the Vancouver car-ramming attack.
Vancouver car attack overshadows final weekend of campaigning
The final weekend of campaigning was overshadowed by a car ramming into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second degree murder in a video appearance before a judge on Sunday, hours after he was arrested at the scene, said Damienne Darby, spokeswoman for British Columbia prosecutors. Mr Lo has not yet entered a plea.
Investigators ruled out terrorism as a motive and said more charges are possible. They said Mr Lo had a history of mental health issues.
Hundreds have attended vigils across the city, laying tributes. Those killed were between the ages of 5 and 65, officials said. About two dozen people were injured, some critically, when the black Audi SUV sped down a closed street just after 8pm local time on Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival.
Who is Pierre Poilievre?
Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservatives, is Carney’s main challenger. He and the party seemed headed for a big victory in the election until Trump’s near-daily trade and annexation threats derailed them.
Mr Poilievre, 45, is a career politician and firebrand populist who says he will put “Canada first.” For years his party’s go-to attack dog, he frequently criticises the mainstream media and vows to defund Canada’s public broadcaster, drawing comparisons to Donald Trump.
Who is Mark Carney?
The current prime minister, Mark Carney, 60, successfully navigated financial crises when he headed the Bank of Canada and later ran the Bank of England, becoming the first non-UK governor to do so since its 1694 founding.
A highly educated economist, Mr Carney worked for 13 years for Goldman Sachs in London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto, before being appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003. He has financial industry and public service credentials.
Which parties are running?
Canada has traditionally been governed by one of the Liberal Party or Conservative Party.
The Liberals have held power since 2015, with the Conservatives in opposition.
At least three other parties - the New Democratic Party (NDP), the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party of Canada - will likely pick up seats across the country.
The Bloc Quebecois is a Quebec sovereignist party that only runs candidates in the French-speaking province. Yves-Francois Blanchet has led the party since 2019. He is known for his frankness, and has called Donald Trump's repeated rhetoric about Canada becoming a 51st US state as nonsense.
The NDP is a left-leaning party that traditionally focuses on worker and labour issues. Leader Jagmeet Singh made history in 2017 when he became the first ethnic minority and practicing Sikh to head up a major political party in Canada.
When do polls open and how do the elections work?
There are 28 million registered voters eligible to elect members of parliament in Canada, across 343 individual constituencies, also known as ridings. The number of ridings has been expanded from 338 since the last election in 2021.
Polls start opening at 7am – depending on which province you are in – and are open for 12 hours.
Canada has six time zones, so voting is staggered to ensure that most people cast their ballots at the same time. In the eastern-most province of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has seven seats, the polls will close at 7pm Eastern Time (11 pm GMT).
In the three other provinces in Atlantic Canada, which account for 25 seats, the polls will close at 7.30pm ET (11.30pm GMT)
In Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, which account for 265 seats, the polls will close at 9.30pm ET (1.30am Tuesday GMT).
In British Columbia, which has 43 seats, the polls will close at 10pm ET (2am GMT).
There are also three sparsely-populated northern territories, which each have one seat.
Canada uses a first-past-the-post system where the candidate receiving the most votes in a riding is declared the winner.
