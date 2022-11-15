Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Canada is suffering a worrying shortage of children’s fever medication

‘Canadians should buy only what they need, so that other parents and caregivers can access medication so we can meet the needs of sick children,’ public health agency says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 15 November 2022 21:44
Comments

Related video: Former Alberta health officer touts masks to curb illness spread

Canada has turned to foreign markets to acquire children’s fever medication amid a nationwide shortage that has prompted hospitals to grow overcome with patients.

The Canadian public health agency Health Canada said in a statement on Monday that “we are announcing that we have secured foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen that will be available for sale at retail and in community pharmacies in the coming weeks”.

Families have grown desperate as the medication has been absent from store shelves for months, with some having asked friends and family outside of Canada for help, according to The Guardian.

There have also been organised trips to the US to obtain the drugs and children’s health units gave been swamped with patients following the shortage of over-the-counter fever medication.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal health minister, said that shipments from abroad will “fill the drugstore counters pretty quickly” and that further deliveries have been planned.

Recommended

Health Canada has requested that families “only buy what they need” to allow others to be able to get ahold of the medicine.

There has been a shortage of acetaminophen and ibuprofen for younger kids for months as coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) washed over the country at the same time. All of the illnesses cause fevers in young children.

Health Canada pointed to “unprecedented demand since the summer” when explaining the shortage, also noting that supply chain problems, an extraordinary surge in RSV cases, as well as hoarding also contributed to the crisis.

The agency has said that all of the incoming shipments of drugs have been reviewed and found to be safe for use. The dose information as well as on ingredients, cautions and warnings, will be available in both French and English.

The public health agency previously removed its requirement that labelling be bilingual to speed up imports from the US and Australia for doses to be used in hospitals.

Canadian rules dictate that all products have labels in French and English to ensure that parents understand the correct doses for their kids.

“At this time, Canadians should buy only what they need, so that other parents and caregivers can access medication so we can meet the needs of sick children,” Health Canada said.

Recommended

On Monday, the New Democratic Party said that the country should create its own drugmaker operated by the government to make Canada less reliant on supplies from abroad.

“I don’t think there are any issues more important to Canadians than the health of their children,” Don Davies of the NDP told reporters. “When their ability to respond to their children’s pain and their illness is compromised, I think that’s a crisis of the highest order.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in