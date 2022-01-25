Services down after Canada’s foreign ministry comes under cyberattack

Some services are still down, after a multi-day network attack on Canada's foreign ministry last week.

“Some access to internet and internet-based services are currently not working," said a statement from the Treasury Board, which makes recommendations on how the government of Canada spends its money.

Officials have not yet said who was responsible for the attack, but it took place on Wednesday following advice from Canadian intelligence that network operators of critical infrastructure should upgrade their security in case of Russian cyber threats.

"There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," continued the Treasury Board statement.

Canada, the US, the UK and other nations have been vocal in their support for Ukraine and have condemned Russia's increased military presence on the Ukrainian border. There are fears President Putin will invade his neighbour in the coming days.

President Biden has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert in case of a potential deployment to Europe and Nato has moved military equipment to Eastern Europe.

“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The US and Britain have ordered non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ukraine.

President Biden has predicted President Putin’s forces will enter Ukraine: “I’m not so sure he is certain what he’s going to do. My guess is he will move in,” he said on Wednesday. “Russia will be held accountable,” said the president in the event of any attacks.