Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach arrested and charged with sexual assault

Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach has been arrested and charged with sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.

Canadian police said in a statement that Mr Stronach, 91, was arrested Friday and charged with five crimes including, rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Peel Regional police allege the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recent as 2023.

A lawyer for Mr Stronach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said there is more than one alleged victim but declined to say how many.

“Obviously, this is a high profile case. Our special victims unit is bound to protect the victims and in doing so that's why were are being vague," Mr Bell said. “There is more than one victim but we won't confirm that number yet.”

Mr Bell said they are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have information or have been victims.

The statement said Mr Stronach has been released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, Ontario at a later date.

The billionaire founder of Magna auto parts has also had major investments in horse racing. He has been named to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors.