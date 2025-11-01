Man seriously injured after being mauled by bear during hunting trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in Canada is recovering from serious injuries after being mauled by a grizzly bear on Thursday while hunting in an area south of Cochrane, Alberta.

The survivor, identified through a GoFundMe as Jesse Sayer, was airlifted to a hospital after the attack, in which he sustained injuries to his leg and arm, according to the campaign organizer.

Sayer’s condition improved to non-life-threatening by Friday, CTV News reported.

"The bear involved in the attack was shot by the survivor's hunting partner and is believed to be deceased," Alberta provincial spokesperson Sheena Campbell said in a statement to CBC. "A second bear, age unknown, fled the scene after the encounter."

Sayer’s DNA will be tested to confirm whether the bear shot was indeed the one that attacked him, and an assessment of the area will be conducted to determine what led to the encounter.

Jesse Sayer’s condition improved to non-life-threatening on Friday, a day after he was mauled by a grizzly bear in Alberta, Canada ( GoFundMe )

Sayer is a beloved coach, volunteer, and Vice President of Carstairs Minor Hockey, the organization said in a Facebook post.

“We are incredibly thankful that Jesse survived and remains in good spirits as he begins a long road to recovery,” the post read Friday.

“The Sayer family has given countless hours to both the Carstairs Minor Hockey Association and the Renegades Minor Hockey Association—and now it’s our turn to rally around them.”

Alberta Forestry and Parks officials warned in their own post that grizzly bear sightings are increasing across Alberta, even in areas where they haven’t been seen for centuries.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said bears become more active in the fall as they prepare for hibernation.

Officials suggest keeping food and garbage in airtight containers and taking garbage bins out in the morning rather than at night to avoid attracting bears.

People are also encouraged to store anything with food or garbage odors away from living areas and out of reach of wildlife. Additionally, residents should pick ripe fruit as soon as possible and store it securely to prevent bears from being drawn to the scent.

The GoFundMe aims to help cover Sayer’s medical costs and living expenses as he recovers and remains unable to work. At the time of publication, the campaign raised over $14,375 CAD (a little over $10,200 USD) towards its goal of $16,000 CAD ($11,385 USD).