15 dead as semi-truck hits bus carrying seniors in Canada

Fifteen people died after a semi-truck collided with a bus full of seniors on their way to a casino in Canada’s Manitoba province, according to officials.

The bus was carrying about 25 people from the western Manitoba city of Dauphin when the accident happened on Thursday, say the Royal Mounted Canadian Police.

Ten wounded people were taken to the hospital with injuries, RCMP Manitoba Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill told reporters.

his photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. (AP)

The bus was on its way to the Sand Hills Casino in Carberry when the accident took place, reported CTV News.

Investigators say that the bus was going south on Highway 5 and was crossing the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway when it got hit by the truck.

“At 11.40am today, (RCMP) responded to a mass casualty collision between a semi-trailer & bus. At this time, there are 15 fatalities & 10 people taken to hospital with various injuries. Major Crime Services is investigating & on scene,” RCMP Manitoba tweeted.

(The semi-trailer was heading EB on #MBHwy1 & the bus, carrying senior citizens from Dauphin, was headed SB on #MBHwy5. The bus had already crossed the WB lanes of Hwy 1 & was crossing the EB lanes when it was struck by the semi.”

AC Hill said that it was a tragic day for the province.

“Sadly this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness,” he said.

“To all those waiting, I can’t imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I’m so sorry we cannot get you the definitive answers you need more quickly.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the crash on Thursday.

“I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts,” he said on Twitter. “I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson praised first responders and offered her condolences.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the lives impacted by the horrific and devastating tragedy near the Town of Carberry,” she said in statement.