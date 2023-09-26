Canada’s House of Commons speaker resigns over chamber invite to Nazi

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canada’s Speaker of the House of Commons has resigned over his chamber invitation to a man who fought for the Nazis in the Second World War.

Anthony Rota announced he was stepping down from the position on Tuesday after meeting with leaders of all political parties after days of controversy.

The blunder took place during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Canada’s Parliament on Friday.

After Mr Zelensky’s speech to Parliament, Mr Rota introduced 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a man he described as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran… who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr Zelensky then led a standing ovation for Hunka, which Mr Trudeau has called “deeply embarrassing.”

Mr Trudeau’s office later said that it was given no notice of the presence of Hunka, a Ukrainian veteran who fought in a volunteer unit under Nazi command.

Mr Rota apologised to MPs on Monday and said he had not been aware of his constituent’s involvement with the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Onatario on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 (AP)

“This House is above any of us, Therefore, I must step down as your Speaker,” Mr Rota said on Tuesday. “I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognising an individual in the House.”

Jewish community groups had called for an apology, with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center demanding Mr Rota’s resignation.

“Speaker Rota’s decision… has left a stain on our country’s venerable legislature with profound implications both in Canada and globally,” said the organisation in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP)

“This incident has compromised all 338 members of Parliament and has also handed a propaganda victory to Russia, distracting from what was a momentously significant display of unity between Canada and Ukraine. It has also caused great pain to Canada’s Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and other victims of the Nazi regime.”

Mr Rota, who represents the Northern Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming, was first elected as Speaker in 2019.