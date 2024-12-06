Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who “leapt on” a polar bear to save his wife from an attack sustained serious injuries but is expected to fully recover, authorities in Canada’s remote Ontario said.

The couple in the Fort Severn First Nation, in the far northern section of Ontario, encountered a polar bear at 5am local time in their driveway on Tuesday.

The bear attacked the woman, pinning her to the ground. Her husband leapt on top of the animal to save her from the rare attack, the Nishnawbe Aski police service said in a news release.

The husband was saved just in time by a neighbour who heard the struggle and ran over to shoot down the bear.

The police said the animal retreated to the woods where he died and the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs.

Police arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots and found the bear dead in the woods nearby in the area.

Fort Severn is the northernmost community in Ontario and a remote First Nations reserve. Situated along the Severn River near Hudson Bay, it is home to the Cree Nation and boasts a unique subarctic environment.

With its isolation and proximity to wilderness, human-wildlife interactions, including encounters with polar and black bears, are rare but not uncommon.

There are an estimates 17,000 polar bears across Canada, which is which is approximately two-thirds of the world’s total estimated population of 26,000.

Scientists have warned that interactions with wild animals could become more common as the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world, pushing the bears on the brink of starvation due to the loss of food such as seal.

A research also said that Polar bears will not be able to adapt to ice-free environments and are likely to starve to death.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications this year, reveal a grim reality for these creatures as they grapple with the challenges of a changing environment.