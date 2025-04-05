Canadian parliament on lockdown amid large police presence: ‘Lock all doors and hide’
The East Block of Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital of Ottawa has been placed on lockdown as police arrived at the scene to deal with a man barricaded in the building.
“Officers are on scene at Parliament Hill for a barricaded man in the area of East block,” Ottawa Police said on X at 4.50 p.m. E.T. “There is a large police presence in the area. East block has been evacuated. There are no known injuries and police continue to deal with an individual in this ongoing incident that began just before 3 p.m.”
The Parliamentary Protective Service issued an emergency alert on Saturday, urging people to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide,” according to the National Post.
Those not in the area were told to “stay away until further notice.”
“Do not travel to locations under lockdown,” the alert added. “Wait for further instructions from first responders.”
The offices of senators and their staff is located in the East Block. Because of the upcoming federal election in Canada, Parliament is currently dissolved, and there’s little activity in the area.
At least a dozen vehicles from the Parliamentary Protective Service and Ottawa Police surrounded the East Block, and access to the area was closed, including to pass holders, the Post reported.
The paper also noted that a bomb squad may be part of the law enforcement operation. Police shut down a part of Wellington Street in front of Parliament.
More follows...
