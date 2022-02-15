A Canadian police department has said it is investigating after an officer appeared in a TikTok video alleging his “100 per cent” support for the so-called “freedom convoy” protesters.

The Ontario police officer was seen in the TikTok video from Saturday and could be heard saying he supported the protesters, many of whom are truckers.

Last week, the “freedom convoy” was able to block two US-Canada border crossings as well as downtown Ottawa for a second consecutive week, forcing Ottawa and the surrounding Ontario province to declare an emergency.

In the TikTok, which was shared by a passenger and TikTok user @bamybear, the officer continued by saying: “I get what you guys are doing, I support you guys 100 per cent”.

“I have been to Ottawa – a lot of us are – I’ve heard nothing but great things for our protesters, everyone is very polite, very thankful”, he added.

The interaction came after the pair allegedly caused “a lot of confusion” on Ontario’s roads by driving with their vehicles lights on, and were told by the officer in uniform that they would usually get a “big fine”.

He instead said “You don’t have to record me, I’m not going to give you guys a ticket”, and asked if he was expected to dance – like in many viral TikToks.

In a statement, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it was “aware of a Feb. 12th video, taken during a traffic stop, that has raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values”.

“We recognise that views expressed by the member has caused public upset,” the police department said, and vowed to internally investigate with the OPP Professional Standards Unit.

The statement came on Sunday, and the same day that the Ambassador Bridge crossing between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, was finally reopened after the arrest and removal of “freedom convoy” truckers.

A state of emergency is in place across Ontario as police continue to respond to protests that are ongoing in downtown Ottaway – forcing the city’s police department chief to resign on Tuesday.

The OPP added that it “does not condone current illegal activity” and that “Under the state of emergency, those who defy the law will be held accountable.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau promised on Monday to end the “freedom convoy” with the rarely used Emergencies Act, which will allow his government to stop funding revenues for the protesters, tow away vehicles, and ramp-up the police response.

The Independent has approached the OPP for comment.