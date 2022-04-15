Canadian health agency mistakenly tweets porn link instead of latest Covid data

Quebec’s Health Ministry said it was ‘looking for the causes’ after tweeting a link to a porn site

Bevan Hurley
Friday 15 April 2022 22:44
Quebec's Health Ministry mistakenly tweeted a link to a porn site on Thursday

Quebec’s Health Ministry mistakenly tweeted a link to a porn site on Thursday

(Associated Press)

Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services made an embarrassing faux pas when it tweeted a link to a Pornhub foot-fetish video instead of the latest Covid-19 figures.

The department, also known as Santé Québec, only realised its error and deleted the tweet after it had been up for 30 minutes on Thursday, and later apologised to its 103,000 followers for the gaffe.

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

Health Quebec mistakenly tweeted a link to a foot fetish porn video instead of its daily Covid figures

(Twitter.com)

The link took Twitter users to a video titled “Femdom (female domination) foot worship”.

The internet had a field day over the error, with hundreds poking fun at the ministry’s mistake on Twitter.

Richard Bellavance tweeted: “You might think you’re having a bad day, but someone at Santé Québec is having a worse one.”

“Tbh femdom foot worship is almost quaint, in terms of what else they could have accidentally linked to, on there,” one user wrote.

Another account, Vantage Point, said: “Looking for the causes? Maybe don’t watch porn at work?”

And Twitter user Liam Allen Miller wrote: “My deepest sympathies go out to the Santé Québec employee who accidentally tweeted out foot fetish porn from the official government Twitter page along with the daily Covid-19 update.”

Health Quebec later updated its Twitter feed with the correct Covid figures.

The Canadian province recorded 3190 new Covid cases and 26 deaths in the prior 24-hour period.

