Ottawa police on Saturday arrested scores of demonstrators at gunpoint, seeking to tamp down on protests against a vaccine mandate for truckers that have been consuming the Canadian capital for weeks.

Riot police armed with batons and rifles moved to clear out sections of downtown Ottawa, where protesters have parked trucks and largely disrupted the flow of normal life in the city.

The assembled anti-vaccine mandate activists chanted, “Shame on you!” at officers as they made arrests.

A recording, played in both French and English, warned the assembled crowd, “You must leave. Anyone found in the zone will be arrested.”

At least 100 people were taken into custody, according to officials.

“We’re in control of the situation on the ground, and continue to push forward to clear our streets,” interim police chief Steve Bell told The New York Times on Friday, when clear-out operations began. “We will work day and night until this is completed.”

Demonstrations have been cleared from Wellington Street, which runs near Parliament and has been the epicenter of the protests.

A few abandoned vehicles remained in the area, though most of the movement’s long-haul trucks, parked symbolically in downtown and blaring their horns around-the-clock, drove off at the approach of riot police.

The arrests are the latest escalation yet in a movement that began as a niche anti-vaccine protest in a country with one of the highest vaccine rates, and blossomed into a wider venue to voice dissatisfaction with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Both the PM and the province of Ontario declared states of emergency in response to the protests.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.