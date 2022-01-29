A Saturday vigil planned to honor the victims of the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack has been moved online, amid fears that raucous ongoing Covid protests in Ottawa could put attendees at risk.

"The in-person vigil, organized by Canadians United Against Hate, was cancelled with only 24 hours notice out of concern for the safety of participants and attendees who might face violent demonstrations related to the truckers protest," the group wrote in a statement. "A virtual event is being organized on very short notice to mark the anniversary, along with the first official National Day of Remembrance for the victims, and the first National Day of Action Against Islamophobia."

The original event was set to occur on Saturday evening, on Elgin Street in Ottawa, at the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights monument in the capital.

Though demonstrations have remained peaceful so far, there’s been a tense mood among security officials in Ottawa, as thousands of truckers pile into the city to protest vaccine mandates.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports , amid security concerns.

Some on social media, whose ties to the convoy protesters are unclear, have called for the Ottawa demonstrations to turn into an attack on Parliament, in the style of the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.

On Friday, Ottawa Police Service chief Peter Sloly warned of “lone-wolf” elements who would use the protests to cause havoc.

“We do not know all the parallel demonstrations that may occur, and/or the lone-wolf individuals who may insert themselves into the mix for various reasons,” he said on Friday, calling the protests “unique, fluid, risky and significant.”

The planned vigil will honour Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39, who were killed in the attack at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

A parallel event is planned in the provincial capital, with Qeubec premier François Legault expected to attend.

In 2018, far-right gunman Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to the murders.