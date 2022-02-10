Canada truckers - live: White House says bridge blockade supply chain risk as protesters dig in over mandates
Protest now in thirteenth day
Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.
At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.
It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.
In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and police have now threatened protesters with criminal charges and vehicle seizures, and warned convictions could mean no longer being able to cross into the US.
Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods” an Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Monday evening statement that the protestors should go home and do not represent most Canadians.
With access to GoFundMe cut off, the protestors have turned to other sources of funding and have reportedly been thrown a lifeline by a group of libertarian bitcoin evangelists.
Bitcoin evangelists throw Canadian trucker protest donation lifeline
Following the decision by GoFundMe to remove the donation campaign for the Canada “Freedom Convoy” trucker protest from its site, a group of Canadian libertarian bitcoin evangelists have thrown the group a lifeline.
‘Don’t allow your voices to be silenced, and don’t allow your financial sovereignty to be trampled upon,’ says group
Meanwhile in the US...
At least 10 people were apprehended at an AMC movie theatre in New York’s Times Square following an anti-vaccine protest, police have said.
The protesters allegedly walked into the AMC Empire 25 movie theatre on Monday night and began to argue with a manager after refusing to show their vaccination status.
Gino Spocchia reports.
10 arrested in anti-vaxx sit-in at New York AMC movie theater
ICYMI: Trudeau demands end to trucker protest
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded an end to the continuing protest by hundreds of truckers against Covid-19 restrictions that has paralysed Ottawa for 12 days.
“It has to stop,” Mr Trudeau said during an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night following his return to parliament after isolating for a week due to a positive Covid-19 test.
Trudeau demands end to trucker convoy protest denouncing swastika use
Canadian police filmed ‘aggressively’ arresting great-grandfather for honking
A 78-year-old man was cuffed and arrested in Ottawa on Sunday after honking his horn in support of the “Freedom Convoy” protest.
The arrest was caught on camera by a passerby in the area. The man, identified as double-vaccinated 4ft 10 inches tall Gerry Charlebois by the Toronto Sun, was initially pulled over by police, and questioned.
Jade Bremner reports.
Ottawa police filmed arresting great-grandfather after he honked at protest
White House says Ambassador Bridge blockade ‘poses risk to supply chains’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Ambassador Bridge blockade poses a risk to supply chains for the US auto industry because the border crossing is such a key conduit from Canada.
Ms Psaki was responding to a question regarding the anti-Covid mandate protests in Canada that have paralysed downtown Ottawa for almost two weeks and led to a near standstill at the crucial crossing between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan.
She also said the administration is tracking possible impacts on agricultural exports back across from Michigan into Canada and customs officials on both sides are working to alleviate the snarled flow of traffic.
White House says Ambassador Bridge blockade ‘poses a risk to supply chains’
Ontario Premier: Bridge blockade must stop
Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford has released a statement demanding that the bridge blockade must stop.
“The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs, and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.
“I have spoken to both [Windsor] Mayor Drew Dilkens and [Sarnia] Mayor Mike Bradley and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.
“I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end.”
QAnon believers push for US “freedom convoy” to form and head to Washington, DC
QAnon adherents are leading calls for a US version of the Canadian “trucker” convoy currently harassing the city of Ottawa.
QAnon boosters have been promoting an American rendition of the anti-vaccine mandate convoy on social media since the protest began, hoping that a state-side ride to Washington DC could dismantle coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Graig Graziosi reports.
QAnon believers push for US truck convoy to clog Washington DC
Governor General of Canada tests positive for Covid-19
Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released this afternoon, she wrote:
“This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19 and I am currently experiencing mild symptoms. I will continue to self-isolate and will take some time rest in the coming days.
“As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress. We are both grateful for all those making a difference in our fight agains this virus. Form healthcare workers to those supporting love ones at home, thank you for all you do.”
Texas AG investigating GoFundMe for axing trucker fundraiser
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has confirmed that he will be investigating GoFundMe for shutting down the fundraiser for the Canadian trucker protest in Ottawa, according to a press release.
Canadian ministers have already hit back at ‘foreign interference’ in domestic affairs.
Texas AG investigating GoFundMe for shutting down Canadian truck protest fundraiser
Protesters ‘getting supply chain going again'
Despite the earlier warnings from police about assisting those blocking the streets, Judy Trinh of CBC has posted pictures that appear to show people getting ready to resupply the downtown protesters from the parking lot of the Coventry Road baseball stadium.
That’s a lot of jerry cans.
