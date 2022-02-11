✕ Close Aerial footage shows heavily congested Ambassador Bridge as truck convoy jams US-Canada border

Protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of Ottawa as similar demonstrations have now spread beyond the Canadian capital to border crossing into the US. The Emerson Port of Entry in Manitoba is the latest to be blocked.

The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was first blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday, with the final access being shut off on Wednesday night.

As a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada it has quickly hit supply chains with car manufacturers including Toyota and Ford already announcing issues. The mayor of Windsor says protesters will be physically removed if necessary, and has been joined by auto parts manufacturers in seeking an injunction to clear the bridge.

In Ottawa, police have now threatened protesters with criminal charges. Approximately 20 trucks have been persuaded to leave and the police chief says they will be able to move more as extra resources become available.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded the protesters go home, and the interim opposition leader Candice Bergen joined his call for an end to the stand off on Thursday morning, while also tabling a motion for the government to produce a timetable winding down pandemic mandates and policies.

In the US, the Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation, with a Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning of copycat protests hitting the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, and the State of the Union address in Washington, DC.