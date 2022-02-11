Canada trucker protest – live: Automakers seek injunction to clear bridge as US warns of Super Bowl copycat
Ottawa protest now in fourteenth day as bridge blockade enters day four
Protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of Ottawa as similar demonstrations have now spread beyond the Canadian capital to border crossing into the US. The Emerson Port of Entry in Manitoba is the latest to be blocked.
The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was first blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday, with the final access being shut off on Wednesday night.
As a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada it has quickly hit supply chains with car manufacturers including Toyota and Ford already announcing issues. The mayor of Windsor says protesters will be physically removed if necessary, and has been joined by auto parts manufacturers in seeking an injunction to clear the bridge.
In Ottawa, police have now threatened protesters with criminal charges. Approximately 20 trucks have been persuaded to leave and the police chief says they will be able to move more as extra resources become available.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded the protesters go home, and the interim opposition leader Candice Bergen joined his call for an end to the stand off on Thursday morning, while also tabling a motion for the government to produce a timetable winding down pandemic mandates and policies.
In the US, the Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation, with a Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning of copycat protests hitting the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, and the State of the Union address in Washington, DC.
Trucker protest disrupting Canadian car production
Toyota says it does not expect its auto plants in Ontario to produce vehicles for the rest of the week, because of supply problems stemming from the protests.
“Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada,” the company said.
Toyota says trucker protests are disrupting Canadian car production
Supply chain issues as well as severe weather and Covid-related challenges are affecting Toyota’s production across North America
White House: Ambassador Bridge blockade ‘poses risk to supply chains’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Ambassador Bridge blockade poses a risk to supply chains for the US auto industry because the border crossing is such a key conduit from Canada.
White House says Ambassador Bridge blockade ‘poses a risk to supply chains’
Anti-vaccine mandate protests have paralysed downtown Ottawa for almost two weeks
Ambassador Bridge owner says three ways to end blockade
Matt Moroun, chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company, the owner of the Ambassador Bridge, says “we are only just beginning to feel the devastating impact” on the economy of the blockaded bridge.
“This cannot continue any longer,” he says on behalf of those whose livelihoods depend on the busy international trade route.
He suggests three options to end the standoff quickly:
1. End the protest by repealing the mandate and recognising that while the vast majority of truck drivers are vaccinated there are some who for many reasons are choosing not to get vaccinated but deserve to be respected and allowed to do their jobs and serve our countries with dignity.
2. Remove the vehicles blocking the Ambassador Bridge so commerce and trade can resume.
3. Do nothing and hope this ends on its own: an option that will mostly prolong the blockade, further crippling our economy and putting more jobs at risk.
He adds that the protest goes to show the importance of the bridge to international commerce between the US and Canada — once the crisis is resolved he would like recognition that such crossings are too important to be subjected to politics and short-term thinking that compromises commerce, jobs ,and the shared economy.
Copycat ‘freedom convoy’ pushed by QAnon could target Super Bowl, US agency warns
President Joe Biden may be forced to tackle trucker protests similar to those seen in Canada, potentially targeting the Super Bowl, according to warnings from the Department of Homeland Security.
In a memo shared with police partners and reported by The Hill, the DHS wrote that it had “received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates”.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Warnings US copycat ‘freedom convoy’ pushed by QAnon could target Super Bowl
Conspiracy theorists want ‘freedom convoy’ to go global
New fronts open up in Ottawa protests
New front opened up in the Ottawa protests on Thursday, as Global News reports:
Frustrations and conflicts tied to the trucker convoy in Ottawa are spilling over onto new fronts Thursday, with police reporting “a concerted effort to flood” 911 lines, protesters mobilizing at the local airport and hackers taking aim at city council.
Earlier in the day, city officials had warned of traffic disruptions at the city’s international airport as the trucker convoy encamped across the city enters its 14th day, and some members appeared to be encircling the airport.
That now appears to have ended, but it remains unclear whether the group will move to a different site or return to the airport.
Ottawa police had told Global News they are “aware” of the convoy’s presence at the airport and shortly after, issued a tweet warning of attempts to target emergency lines.
“We are aware of a concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line. This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,” the police service said.
Ottawa Police have provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat disruption
“More resources means a faster set of results to end this unlawful demonstration,” says Police Chief Peter Sloly.
He says 12 trucks from the Coventry Road area have left, as have ten from Wellington Street. Firewood and fuel are being taken from protesters and charges made. To date, there have been 25 arrests and 1,550 tickets issued.
Mr Sloly says progress is being made but more resources are still needed.
To demonstrators thinking of coming to the city this weekend, Chief Sloly says: “Don’t. There will be accountability for any unlawful activity.”
Mr Sloly says more and more Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers are being brought in, and more Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area officers are coming in 24 to 48 hours to help.
Ontario Provincial Police officers are helping to triage resources in the city and across the province.
“Let me be clear, there is no reluctance to be involved in enforcement efforts. We’ve been enforcing the law from day one and we continue to so as more resources become available,.” says Chief Sloly.
Ottawa Police refute claim they’ve been ordered to return fuel.
No, the police will not return fuel that has been confiscated.
Ottawa protesters carry out bizarre ‘peace officer’ ceremonies
Protesters in Ottawa have been carrying out an odd ceremony in which they deputise themselves as “peace officers” claiming it empowers them to “detain and arrest anyone you see breaching the public peace”.
The ceremonies were filmed at the Coventry Road supply camp earlier today and another last night.
Former Trump official at Ottawa’s trucker convoy protest
A one-time science adviser to former President Donald Trump has been in Ottawa for several days participating in the trucker convoy Covid-19 vaccine mandate protests.
Paul Alexander has described his presence there as a “personal mission” CBC’s Alexander Panetta reports.
During his time in the Canadian capital, he has appeared at news conferences, alongside People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, and has been tweeting about supplying fuel to protesting truckers.
Mr Alexander also claims that he has been contacted by people hoping to organise a similar convoy in the US, which the Department of Homeland Security has already issued a warning about.
“The truckers have common sense,” Mr Alexander told CBC, adding that the possible US version of the protest is going to be “massive” and “politicians had better pay attention”.
The former science advisor to Michael Caputo, assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, left the role in September 2020.
He disagreed with other officials about the handling of the pandemic and wished to pursue a herd immunity strategy.
Mayor says police prepared to physically remove bridge protestors
Police near the Ambassador Bridge have begun receiving additional manpower, Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, which borders Detroit, told CNN.
“(If) the protesters don’t leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we’re prepared to do that,” Dilkens said.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies