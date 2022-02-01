The ‘Freedom Convoy’ of Canadian truckers is close to raising $10m (£5,857,400) to support their demonstration and seeking to end “political overreach”, according to the GoFundMe page set up by the organisers on Tuesday.

This amount is higher than the money raised by major federal political players of Canada during the final quarter last year, public records with Elections Canada showed.

According to the record, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party of Canada raised $3.7m during the last quarter of 2021, with the opposition Conservative Party of Canada ranking a close second with over $3m during the same period.

The New Democratic Party raised $1.8m, which was followed by the Green Party of Canada which raised about $800,000.

However, the contentious ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ protest has already raised $9,553,300 CAD of its desired $10,000,000 goal on Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page showed.

Started on 14 January by Tamara Lich, secretary of the separatist Maverick Party, the page claims that the Trudeau administration is “implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods”.

The money raised by the demonstrators will be used to pay for fuel, food and lodgings of the participating trucks.

“We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The convoy protestors have been campaigning against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, and safety protocols such as masks and lockdowns, even though a large majority in Canada has opted for vaccination.

This comes in the wake of a mandate pushed by the Canadian administration requiring Canadian truckers to be fully vaccinated from 15 January in a bid to control the spread of Covid.

If vaccinated fully, the truck drivers can avoid a 14-day quarantine after crossing the border from the US.

The protestors have argued that small businesses are “being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive”.

“It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates,” the fundraiser page read.

Hundreds of truckers have been blocking the US-Canada border crossing and preventing trade of supplies, including emergency services since Saturday.

Prime minister Trudeau had to be moved to a discreet location as protestors choked the capital streets, seeking the mandate be withdrawn.