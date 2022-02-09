✕ Close Aerial footage shows heavily congested Ambassador Bridge as truck convoy jams US-Canada border

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.

Hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 12 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and have successfully had an injunction granted banning the use of truck air horns.

Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods”.

The “freedom convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates.”

In an address on Monday, the prime minister called protestors “a few people shouting and waving swastikas” adding that does not define who Canadians are. Flags incorporating the Nazi symbol were seen in the initial days of the protest.

Separately, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a standstill.

It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and given the impact on supply chain is considered a problem that the Biden administration can no longer ignore.