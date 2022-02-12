Canadian police have moved in to remove truckers from a blockade at one the busiest border crossings to the US.

It comes a day after an Ontario court granted an injunction to bring the barricade at the Ambassador Bridge to an end.

Protesters remained overnight despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

A city bus and school bus arrived at the scene Saturday morning and police moved in formation toward them. One of the protesters used a megaphone to alert others that police were coming for the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada’s Covid-19 mandates and restrictions.

There is also an outpouring of fury towards Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau.

“The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time,” police tweeted.

