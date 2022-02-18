✕ Close 'It's intimidating': Ottawa residents furious about Canada trucker protests

Police in Ottawa have begun to arrest truckers who have occupied the centre of the Canadian capital for three weeks in protest at Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The move comes after two of the protest leaders were taken in custody on Thursday night and much of downtown was designated a secure area behind 100 checkpoints.

Canada’s parliament has cancelled plans for a debate about the implementation of the Emergencies Act amid the ongoing police operation.

On Thursday, Interim police chief Steve Bell said if the protesters wanted to leave peacefully, now is the time and they will be given a secure route out of the city.

“If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans, strategies and tactics to get them to leave,” he told reporters, saying that action is “imminent”.

Protest organiser Chris Barber was spotted being taken into police custody and later his fellow leader Tamara Lich was also arrested.

Under the Emergencies Act invoked by prime minister Justin Trudeau, law enforcement officials have the ability to arrest people for obstruction of roadways and disruptive behaviour. Authorities also have the power to seize vehicles, freeze bank accounts, and cancel licences.

Since Wednesday, leaflets have been distributed to the truckers warning them to go or face criminal charges. Many appeared determined to stay.