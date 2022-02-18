Canada trucker protest - live: Parliament suspended as police swoop on Ottawa convoy arresting leaders first
Police action to arrest truckers begins on Day 22 of protest after leaders taken into custody on Thursday
Police in Ottawa have begun to arrest truckers who have occupied the centre of the Canadian capital for three weeks in protest at Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.
The move comes after two of the protest leaders were taken in custody on Thursday night and much of downtown was designated a secure area behind 100 checkpoints.
Canada’s parliament has cancelled plans for a debate about the implementation of the Emergencies Act amid the ongoing police operation.
On Thursday, Interim police chief Steve Bell said if the protesters wanted to leave peacefully, now is the time and they will be given a secure route out of the city.
“If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans, strategies and tactics to get them to leave,” he told reporters, saying that action is “imminent”.
Protest organiser Chris Barber was spotted being taken into police custody and later his fellow leader Tamara Lich was also arrested.
Under the Emergencies Act invoked by prime minister Justin Trudeau, law enforcement officials have the ability to arrest people for obstruction of roadways and disruptive behaviour. Authorities also have the power to seize vehicles, freeze bank accounts, and cancel licences.
Since Wednesday, leaflets have been distributed to the truckers warning them to go or face criminal charges. Many appeared determined to stay.
Arrests began with convoy leaders on Thursday evening
Among several arrests on Thursday evening were the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy” blockade organisers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
Convoy spokesperson Dagny Pawlak confirmed the arrest to Global News, calling it a “dark moment” in Canadian history and “a disgrace to any liberal democracy, although not a surprise”.
Ms Lich said earlier on Thursday that she was resigned to the fact she was going to prison, adding her personal bank account had been frozen.
She was taken into custody just hours after confirming to The Canadian Press that Mr Barber had already been arrested.
Huge police presence assembled in city centre as arrests begin
CTV’s Mackenzie Gray is on the ground in downtown Ottawa and reports on huge numbers of police staging at various points in the city.
The first arrests have begun with offenders searched and then cuffed.
Police operation begins to arrest truckers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have begun arresting truckers who have immobilised traffic for three weeks in protest against Canada’s Covid-19 restrictions.
The capital’s police force took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce that some protesters are surrendering and being arrested outside Parliament Hill.
It comes after two of the protest’s leaders were arrested late Thursday night and much of the downtown area was sealed off.
Why are Canadian truckers protesting?
Lorry drivers in the North American country were granted a federal exemption from vaccine requirements to enable them to cross the border into the US and back without having to show proof of inoculation against the coronavirus.
However, that privilege has expired and unvaccinated drivers returning from the US face having to quarantine for 14 days, although this requirement would only apply to a minority of around 16,000 drivers given that 85 per cent of their colleagues have had their jabs, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.
Civil body to take Canadian government to court over national emergency
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced that they are taking the Justin Trudeau governmnet to court over for enacting the Emergencies Act to curb the truckers protest against the vaccine Covid-19 mandate.
“...They are expansive emergency orders that have already come into effect and apply equally across the entire country. And they place unprecedented restrictions on every single Canadian’s constitutional rights,” said Abby Deshman, Director of Criminal Justice for the CCLA.
The use of Emergencies Act is “unnecessary, unjustifiable and unconstitutional”, the civil body said.
ICYMI | Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada
MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.
Mr Lindell and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.
Court freezes organisers' accounts and digital wallets
The bank accounts and digital wallets of convoy leaders with an estimated more than $1 million in bitcoin and cryptocurrency in them, were frozen following a court hearing late on Thursday night.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Calum MacLeod granted an injunction to a private citizens’ effort to stanch the flow of money that fuelled the three-week-long protest in Canada, Toronto Star reported.
The justice ordered banks, financial institutions, money service businesses, fundraising platforms or websites, cryptocurrency exchanges or platforms, and custodians of any cryptocurrency wallets to halt transactions related to the organisers’ accounts.
Under the Emergencies Act, invoked by prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, authorities have the power to freeze bank accounts.
India looking at Canada's developments 'closely'
Days after the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act, India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the High Commission in Canada is looking at the developments “closely”.
“We are following developments in Canada in the context of blockades and protests. We have noted that the government of Canada has actually invoked the Emergency Act. Let me leave it at that on that issue,” Mr Bagchi said at a press conference.
Ex-Iranian president slams Canadian government
Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Thursday criticised the Canadian government for their “violent crackdown” on the truckers protesting against the vaccine mandate.
“The violent crackdown on #FreedomConvoy2022 has nothing to do with freedom of speech and human rights,” Mr Ahmadinejad wrote on Twitter.
“How coercion could be related to liberty and freedom of choice,” he added along with the hashtag #TruckersForFreedom.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been facing global criticism for invoking the rarely used Emergencies Act in a bid to throttle the protests.
