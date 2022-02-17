Canada trucker protest - live: Four charged with police murder plot as last border blockade ends in Manitoba
The Canadian government has threatened to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Ottawa police will begin to end the “freedom convoy” from Canada’s capital and parliament precinct after prime minister Justin Trudeau invoked the rarely used Emergencies Act to deal with the crisis.
Mr Trudeau, who has called the protests against a Covid mandate for truckers and other restrictions an “illegal occupation”, reportedly resorted to the emergency powers following a second weekend of protests, three sources told Reuters.
Canadian authorities will now resort to freezing funding for the truckers, and the RCMP will begin creating “no go” exclusion zones around the parliament precinct to force people away, according to local news reports. The country’s public health minister said anybody who refuses will be arrested in a bid to restore order.
Leaflets have been handed out to the occupants of vehicles parked in the area warning them to go or face criminal charges. A ban on the use of airhorns has been extended for 60 days.
On Tuesday, Ottawa’s embattled police chief Peter Sloly resigned following criticism and more than two weeks of demonstrations.
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Ottawa
Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.
Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada‘s Emergencies Act.
Police also began ticketing vehicles.
Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”
Canadian police have arrested 11 people after they found a massive weapons cache at the US-Canada border within a smaller group aligned with the “Freedom Convoy” protest against vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 public health restrictions.
Tucker Carlson was lampooned by social media users after he accused Canada’s prime minister of being a “Stalinist dictator” who “suspended democracy” amid anti-Covid mandate demonstrations.
The Fox News anchor, who was nicknamed “Trucker Carlson” by Twitter users on Monday night, addressed viewers with a tirade against Canada’s Justin Trudeau, whom he claimed had imposed “martial law” on America’s neighbour to the north.
Four men have reportedly been taken into custody following a plot to kill members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
The individuals were arrested by the RCMP after a two-week blockade of the Coutts border crossing with the US and Canada, which was closed by so-called “freedom convoy” protesters.
Ottawa Police issue further warning to demonstrators
Additional notice from Ottawa Police Service warns of “severe penalties”.
The Ottawa Police Service wants to inform you that under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.
- You may be arrested and charged with criminal offences including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offences.
- Your vehicle and property may be seized or removed.
- Your driver’s licence may be suspended or cancelled.
- CVOR (Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration) certificates may be suspended or cancelled.
- Your personal or business bank accounts, including virtual currency, may be subject to examination and restriction.
- If you bring a minor (a person under 18) with you to an unlawful protest site, you may be charged and fined up to $5000 and/or potentially spend up to five years in prison.
- Those who are delivering fuel and other supplies to those taking part in the unlawful demonstration can be charged.
- Persons traveling to any other unlawful protest sites to participate in or support the unlawful demonstration can be charged.
- Be aware that legislation now prohibits interference with any critical infrastructure including 400-series highways, railways, airports and international border crossings.
No sense Coventry Road encampment is moving on
Truckers at the Coventry Road encampment site shrugged when asked if they were worried about fines or arrests as warned by the police leafletting.
Interim police chief: ‘Well-resourced plan that we will execute from now’
Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell tells the City Council: “I will commit to council that we have a good, well-resourced plan that we will execute from now moving ahead to end the occupation in this city.”
Asked if the requested 1,800 officers have arrived he says that the integrated command centre had proved effective and they have been able to pull the resources needed to end the occupation.
Police succeed in getting truck to unblock street
CTV’s Mackenzie Gray reports that the crowd of protesters who confronted police have dispersed and officers succeeded in getting the truck parked across Queen Street to move.
He described the situation as “by far the most tense crowd” he’s seen since the protest began before things were de-escalated.
City councillor and mayor quarrel over replacement chief of police, report says
As protests continue for the 20th day in Ottawa, the chair of the city’s police services board hired a new police chief without going through the usual competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.
Councillor Diane Deans went to the board to fire previous police chief Peter Sloly, sources told the network.
After that, she and the board tried to hire a new chief from southern Ontario without a competition.
Mayor Jim Watson offered Ms Deans the chance to resign when he learned of the plan, but she refused, the same sources said.
As a result, Mr Watson is now leading an effort to oust her from the board.
Four of the seven members of the Ottawa Police Service’s board are appointed by city council.
Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday. The interim chief of police is Steve Bell.
Ottawa truckers will have to wait for delivery of their MyPillows
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.
The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.
Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada to support truckers
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.
