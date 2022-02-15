✕ Close 'It's intimidating': Ottawa residents furious about Canada trucker protests

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has declared a rare national public order emergency in a bid to end the trucker protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Mr Trudeau's government threatened to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts, suspend the insurance on their rigs and tow away vehicles to keep essential services running.

The first such action taken by a Canadian government in 50 years, the emergency is being touted as Mr Trudeau taking a hard line against the protests that have paralysed the heart of Ottawa.

“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” he declared, adding that the act was a “last resort”.

However, while invoking the Emergencies Act, the prime minister ruled out using the military to restore order. Earlier in the day, police in Alberta arrested 11 people with a “cache of firearms” at the US-Canada border.

For over two weeks, thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa and blocked various US-Canadian border crossings. The most important trade route — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened on Sunday.