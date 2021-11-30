Unvaccinated Canadians banned from planes and trains beginning today

Canada’s strict new policy comes into effect two days after the country reported its first cases of the omicron Covid variant

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 30 November 2021 19:54
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from air and train travel beginning today amid growing fears over the new omicron coronavirus variant.

The strict policy was announced on 30 October with a month-long delay to allow unvaccinated residents a chance to get their shots before it officially went into effect on Tuesday.

Previously, unvaccinated travellers were allowed to travel within 72 hours of a negative Covid test.

The new policy includes a few exceptions, including medical exemptions, connections through Canada and travel to remote areas that are only accessible by plane.

Anyone who violates the rules could face penalties or fines, the government’s website warns.

Canada has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 86 per cent of residents over the age of 12 fully vaccinated as of 20 November.

The latest travel policy came into effect two days after Canada announced its first two cases of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

Recommended

The cases were traced to two people who travelled to Nigeria – an African country not yet targeted for travel bans by the US, UK and European nations.

“Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria,” the Ontario government said in a statement Sunday.

“Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation.”

Recommended

Two days earlier, Canada rushed to seal its borders for foreign travellers from seven Southern African nations in an attempt to prevent the spread of the newly identified Covid-19 variant, also known as B.1.1.529 variant. These seven nations are South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia.

The ban of entry of travellers into Canada will be in place till 31 January 2022 as nations grapple to understand and monitor the omicron variant’s virulence and transmissibility.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in